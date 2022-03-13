M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 5,668 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,374 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,591,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after purchasing an additional 288,434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 54.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,669,000 after purchasing an additional 492,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 51.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,847,000 after purchasing an additional 406,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,151,050 shares of company stock valued at $119,973,973. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

NYSE:BG opened at $109.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.97. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.34%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

