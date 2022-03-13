M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPT. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $571,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 294.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 80.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprout Social by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after purchasing an additional 167,578 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sprout Social by 66.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $103,492.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $55,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,327,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.40 and a beta of 1.26. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $145.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.91.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

