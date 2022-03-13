M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 17,491 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,491 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adecoagro by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after buying an additional 395,227 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Adecoagro by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,181,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after buying an additional 172,786 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Adecoagro by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,969,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,818,000 after buying an additional 269,028 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Adecoagro by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,293,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,709,000 after buying an additional 180,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Adecoagro by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after buying an additional 1,483,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.11. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

