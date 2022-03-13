Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,348 shares of company stock worth $7,907,954 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 78,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 35,470 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 97,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

