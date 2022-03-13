Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) shares fell 9.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.56. 63,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 983,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MVST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.
Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
