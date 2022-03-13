Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) shares fell 9.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.56. 63,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 983,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MVST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVST. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Microvast by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

