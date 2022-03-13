Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 830,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter worth $4,886,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,576,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 537,187 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOLO opened at $1.86 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $210.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

