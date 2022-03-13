Millennium Management LLC Buys 305,225 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 117.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,225 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BRF by 1,919.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BRF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 850,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BRF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 231,786 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in BRF during the third quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BRF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 65,214 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

BRFS stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

