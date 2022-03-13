Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,811 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 118.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,252 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 31.2% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,558,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 370,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 100.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 306,155 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth about $5,317,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 96.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 148,566 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VECO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

