Millennium Management LLC Sells 44,413 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,413 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,708,000 after purchasing an additional 558,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. Analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

