Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Minerva Surgical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

UTRS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Shares of UTRS opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.17. Minerva Surgical has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David M. Clapper acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $123,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

