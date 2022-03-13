Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 854 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,726 shares of company stock worth $112,531,148 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,663,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

