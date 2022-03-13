Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 40.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UTF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.07. 97,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,649. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

