Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,719,000 after buying an additional 232,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,445,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,025,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,761,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares during the period.

VSS traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,543. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $114.87 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.57.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

