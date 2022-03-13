Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTT. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BTT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,773. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

