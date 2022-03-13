Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.32% from the company’s current price.

MCW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $566,491 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 219,213,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,981 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth about $65,866,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $76,493,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 92.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $31,257,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.