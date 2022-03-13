Mithril Price Hits $0.0309 on Top Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $30.88 million and approximately $21.92 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00236616 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars.

