Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Up 149.1% in February

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 149.1% from the February 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MIELY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. 148,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,202. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.