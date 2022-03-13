Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Up 149.1% in February

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 149.1% from the February 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MIELY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. 148,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,202. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
