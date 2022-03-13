Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

MITSY traded up $5.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $519.34. 1,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717. The company’s 50-day moving average is $506.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.28. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $368.00 and a 12-month high of $553.13.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $24.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.93 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 85.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

