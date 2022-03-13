Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFY traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,092. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09.
About Mitsui Fudosan (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui Fudosan (MTSFY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.