Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFY traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,092. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

