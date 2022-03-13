Mizuho Cuts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $305.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $356.72.

NYSE PH opened at $270.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $268.51 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,740,000 after buying an additional 130,530 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after buying an additional 2,435,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after buying an additional 105,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $720,070,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

