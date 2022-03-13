Mizuho Lowers Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $100.00

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rivian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 98.73.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 38.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 65.67. Rivian has a 52 week low of 37.50 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $2,056,770,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

