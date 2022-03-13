Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.08

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 27997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.98.
The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.
About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)
Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.
