Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.08

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 27997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

Get Momo alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Momo by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Momo by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Momo by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.