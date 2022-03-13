Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2,296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 207,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 199,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

NYSE:V opened at $196.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

