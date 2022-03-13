Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 721.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 147,532 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 570.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 146,537 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 119,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54,618 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,177,000.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $59.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.70. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

