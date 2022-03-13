Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) VP Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG-A – Get Rating) VP Mark Joseph Trabert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OTCMKTS MOG-A opened at $84.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average is $80.08.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

