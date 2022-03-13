Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) VP Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG-A – Get Rating) VP Mark Joseph Trabert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
OTCMKTS MOG-A opened at $84.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average is $80.08.
Moog Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moog (MOG-A)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.