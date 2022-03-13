Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after acquiring an additional 320,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 768.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 158,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 140,016 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,615,000 after purchasing an additional 118,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1,462.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NJR opened at $44.03 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

