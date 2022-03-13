Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 20,000 Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEVL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 119.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 71,463 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Level One Bancorp by 520.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 48,063 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the third quarter worth $487,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Level One Bancorp by 1,221.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Level One Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.