Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 35,000 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

