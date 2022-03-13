Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $27,000 in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 29.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 49.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,023 shares of company stock worth $118,106. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 249.54% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

