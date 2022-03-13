Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $4,144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $151.82 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.24 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

