Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 46,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $108.55 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.16.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,771 shares of company stock worth $10,501,398. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.