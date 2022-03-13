Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 24.9% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 107,625.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $76.42 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $62,995.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,652 shares of company stock worth $697,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

