Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 920.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,856 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after buying an additional 411,168 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Poshmark during the third quarter worth approximately $141,886,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 38.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after acquiring an additional 377,893 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 26.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119,859 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $26,608,000 after acquiring an additional 231,537 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 148.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 644,230 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 384,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 224.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 354,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.31. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hans Tung sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $735,784.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,188 shares of company stock valued at $858,773 over the last quarter.

POSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

