Morgan Stanley Cuts Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $11.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OTLY. Cowen cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a reduce rating and a $7.80 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Oatly Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 15.08.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 4.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 4.95 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is 7.00 and its 200 day moving average is 10.71.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 229,741 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.