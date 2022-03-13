Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,591 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 526,205 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Groupon were worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 103.2% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after buying an additional 1,414,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Groupon by 53.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,285 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 385,360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Groupon by 65.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 361,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Groupon by 25.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,593 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $31,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Groupon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,161 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

GRPN opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.59 million. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

