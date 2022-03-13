Morgan Stanley Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,858 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 652,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 91,850 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 710,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 187,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

NYSE TAC opened at $9.82 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, December 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

TransAlta Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.