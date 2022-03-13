Morgan Stanley Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PALL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $3,350,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 130.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PALL stock opened at $259.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.61 and a 200-day moving average of $196.65. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $143.06 and a 12-month high of $298.21.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

