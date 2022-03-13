Morgan Stanley Increases Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $436.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $436.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $484.36.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $426.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Humana by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Humana by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

