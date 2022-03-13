Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Timothy James Walker Sells 2,000 Shares

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) Director Timothy James Walker sold 2,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.36, for a total value of C$10,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,840.

Timothy James Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Timothy James Walker sold 2,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$12,236.00.

Shares of MRT.UN opened at C$5.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$344.55 million and a P/E ratio of 70.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.66, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1 year low of C$5.07 and a 1 year high of C$7.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

