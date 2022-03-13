Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -73.66 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $39.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $192,657.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,857 shares of company stock worth $2,443,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 794,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,991,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $10,677,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after purchasing an additional 377,741 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 374,815 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

