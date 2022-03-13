Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,829 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,273,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,825 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

F opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

