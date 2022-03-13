Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Eaton by 35,936.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 23,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Eaton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,526,000 after purchasing an additional 442,731 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after buying an additional 416,592 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 481.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after buying an additional 332,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $131.86 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.