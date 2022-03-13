Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Nasdaq stock opened at $164.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $142.35 and a 1-year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,018. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 514,553 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 196,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Nasdaq by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

