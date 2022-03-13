National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.29.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$9.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.81. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$8.10 and a twelve month high of C$10.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

