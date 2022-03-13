National Bank Financial Trims NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Target Price to C$19.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on NFI Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

NFYEF opened at $11.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. NFI Group has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

