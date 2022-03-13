National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $38.82 and last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 1978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.
The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.96.
National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)
National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.
