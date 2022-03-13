National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $38.82 and last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 1978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 167,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,559,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,353,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 395.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 69,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.96.

National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

