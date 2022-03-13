NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Raised to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBSPF opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.14.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

