Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 352,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter worth $1,046,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the third quarter worth $1,412,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the third quarter worth $195,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

NLS opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $135.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.67. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLS. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

In other Nautilus news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

