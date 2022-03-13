Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOPMF. boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOPMF opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

