Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Short Interest Up 88.8% in February

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the February 13th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Neoen from €37.50 ($40.76) to €33.00 ($35.87) in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NOSPF stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. Neoen has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $45.50.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, Sweden, Croatia, and Australia.

